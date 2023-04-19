Why Tuesday’s Live with Kelly and Mark episode is receiving online negative reviews? DETAILS here

Fans expressed their disappointment for Tuesday’s Live with Kelly and Mark on Twitter

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Fans have been discussing the new episode of Live with Kelly and Mark as co-host Ryan Seacrest has left the Live show. Fans were not happy with the new episode where new co-anchor and Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos has replaced Seacrest.

During the beginning of the show Kelly Ripa revealed an embarrassing fact about her husband Mark Consuelos. The 52 year old actress revealed that she had started recording her husband snoring since instead of accepting his snoring habit, he had blamed one of their dogs. So Kelly played the audiotape of Mark loudly snoring for the audience and her husband.

Though some people found this episode funny, many people remained unamused and took to social media to express their dissatisfaction. Here is what people have to say about a couple's live moments on Twitter.

Fans reaction

Fans expressed their disappointment for Tuesday’s Live with Kelly and Mark on Twitter. One user tweeted, ‘Kelly And Mark show is just dumb! This morning they were talking about how Mark snores at night! Had to instantly change the channel at my job’ while the other user wrote, ‘I don't see this show lasting... I'm not interested in watching a spinoff of NY Housewives’.

One fan also pointed out that Mark Consuelos looked extremely uncomfortable throughout the episode and the network could have worked on finding a better replacement for Ryan Seacrest. Critics even pointed out that this live show after Ryan’s exit will be getting axed soon.

The Live show’s official Instagram also posted a promotional video of the new pairing but its comment section was filled with criticism. People pointed out that this is how the show gets canceled.

However, some fans are happy and excited to see the next version of this long running show.  

Ryan Seacrest

Who is replacing Ryan Seacrest?
Mark Consuelos is starting his new job with a token from Hollywood's king of cool. On Monday, Consuelos made his debut as the new full-time co-host of Live With Kelly and Mark alongside wife Kelly Ripa, replacing previous co-host Ryan Seacrest
How did Ryan Seacrest get so famous?
In 2002, Seacrest accepted the position as co-host of a new Fox reality television series American Idol with comedian Brian Dunkleman. The following year he became the sole host. The show increased in popularity and was seen by some 26 million viewers weekly; Seacrest became recognizable around the world.
