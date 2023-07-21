Why was 6ix9ine’s performance at Premios Juventud canceled?

Mexican-American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's much-anticipated performance at the 2023 Premios Juventud has been canceled owing to safety concerns. The collaboration with Dominican newcomer Yailin La Más Viral, titled "Pa’ Ti," was set to make its televised debut at the event in Puerto Rico on Thursday night.

Safety concerns and decision

Univision, the event organizer, released a statement acknowledging the excitement surrounding 6ix9ine and Yailin’s performance but mentioned that the decision to cancel 6ix9ine's participation was made after carefully assessing raised concerns. Univision worked closely with local authorities, the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, and the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety, ultimately prioritizing the safety and well-being of everyone involved in and attending the show. The decision was based on safety recommendations issued by competent entities.

Uncertain performance status for Tekashi 6ix9ine

Univision has not confirmed whether Yailin will perform alone at the event, where she is also nominated for the "best dembow collaboration" award for her work on the "Soy Mamá Remix" with La Insuperable and Farina.

While 6ix9ine's representative expressed disappointment over the decision, the rapper attempted to address safety concerns by offering additional security, which was allegedly rejected. The situation escalated after law enforcement in Puerto Rico advised 6ix9ine not to travel to the U.S. territory for the awards show, citing alleged threats. Some speculate that the safety concerns are related to the ongoing controversy between 6ix9ine and Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA.

Despite being pulled from the performance, 6ix9ine still traveled to Puerto Rico, sharing videos on social media of his arrival in a private jet and at his hotel. The rapper denied the rumors of his cancellation and expressed his presence on the island. It's worth noting that Yailín, the collaborator in the canceled performance, has had a previous relationship with Anuel, leading to an ongoing online feud that 6ix9ine joined earlier this summer, publicly attacking Anuel on Instagram. Billboard has reached out to Univision and the venue for comments regarding 6ix9ine's offer to provide additional security.

