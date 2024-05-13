Abby Lee Miller thinks she wasn't asked to join Lifetime's Dance Moms: The Reunion because her former students can't confront her. "They know they owe their success to the show," she stated on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

Former show members JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker, and their mothers joined the recent special that aired this month. They gathered to reminisce about their experiences on the show, which aired from 2011 to 2019.

Miller reflects on relationship fallout with Hyland sisters

Abby Lee Miller also looked back on her close bond with sisters Brooke and Paige, which ended when she fell out with their mother, Kelly Hyland, whom she had known for decades.

"I was especially close to two young girls, closer emotionally and like family compared to others," Miller shared with Frankel. "Their mother was on my original competition team when I was 14. She stayed at my studio, then left, got married, had kids, and brought them to my studio at 2 years old."

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She Thinks She Wasn't Invited to the Dance Moms Reunion; See Here

The author of "Everything I Learned About Life, I Learned In Dance Class" questioned, "If this was so harmful for the kids, why did they return? They came back."

Advertisement

She mentioned that although there were other studios in town, hers, Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC), was the top choice.

Abby Lee Miller admits Good times and fun in dance, says girls loved it

Miller, 58, said there were good times and it was fun, mentioning the girls, aged 6 to 13 at the time, loved what they were doing.

She also blames both the series and the mothers of her former students for her downfall, stating, "What the show did and the moms did ruined my business. They destroyed my business."

Miller recently confessed on an episode of IMPACT x Nightline that she regretted being harsh on the children, but only when she recognized their lack of talent.

ALSO READ: Why Was Abby Lee Miller Sentenced To Prison? Find Out As Dance Moms Alum Blames Jail Time For Health Condition

Over the years, various Dance Moms alumni have shared their negative encounters with her.

Lukasiak recently told Page Six she felt like she wasn’t enough, while Maddie Ziegler previously called ALDC a toxic environment.

ALSO READ: Loved It': Dance Moms Star Abby Lee Miller Reacts To JoJo Siwa's 'Rebranding' Amid Release Of Karma MV