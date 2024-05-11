Why Was Abby Lee Miller Sentenced To Prison? Find Out As Dance Moms Alum Blames Jail Time For Health Condition

Abby Lee Miller is determined to start afresh six years after she went to prison. Before that happens, she just wanted to get a few things out. Appearing in a recent episode of the Just B podcast hosted by Bethenny Frankel, the Dance Moms alum opened up about the biggest turn in her life which also reportedly worsened her health condition amid cancer battle.

At 58, Miller is supported by a wheelchair and she blamed it on her time in prison. She clarified the turn of events that led her to jail and revealed that she was deprived of her medication as a punishment at that time. She was diagnosed with cancer while in prison but the lack of proper treatment has challenged her walking ability ever since.

Why was Abby Lee Miller sent to prison?

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was amidst a thriving career as a dance instructor, choreographer, and TV personality when her life took a turn for the worse. Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud in May 2017. However, the case stretched on from October 2015, when she was investigated for attempting to hide $775,000 of her income from her Lifetime collaborations and other projects in secret bank accounts between 2012-13, per People.

Miller was the star of the long-running dance show, Dance Moms and its follow-up spin-off, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. However, the TV personality filed for bankruptcy which launched a probe into her finances.

Besides charges for concealing assets, the dancer was also found to violate the law that requires any foreign currency above $10,000 brought into the U.S. to be reported to authorities. In 2014, Miller had allegedly divided $120,000 earned from her Australia tour, into separate bags and smuggled it through her friends’ items of luggage.

She pleaded guilty in June 2016 and accepted the $120,000 as penalty charges. A fine of $40,000 and a DNA sample were also levied on her.

Abby Lee Miller holds jail time accountable for physical disability

Miller has hopes of standing on her feet again someday but as of now, the star is struggling with her health. Talking to host Bethenny Frankel on the Just B podcast, Miller recalled the intensity of the investigation of her income by authorities, calling it an “absolute witch hunt.”

While at it, she also disclosed, “Oh, that's why I'm in a wheelchair, because in prison I was punished and taken off all my medication, cold turkey." Later, she admitted her wrongdoing and bad decisions that led her to prison, but a twist of fate was also to blame, according to Miller.

The star choreographer was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma after a surgery in April 2018. Following her release from prison, Miller underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and rehab to get herself back on her feet.

Despite her efforts and intense treatments, Miller is still in a wheelchair which clearly, jeopardizes her dancing career. Yet, she has kept her spirits up and is determined to fulfill what she calls her “goals.”

