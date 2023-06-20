Why was Amanda Bynes placed in psychiatric hold for the second time within a year?

Amanda Bynes, known for her Nickelodeon stardom, has once again been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Over the weekend, she was taken into custody by the police for a mental health evaluation, which reportedly did not yield favorable results, as revealed by TMZ. Surprisingly, it was Bynes herself who had called the authorities seeking assistance.

Amanda Bynes deemed a danger to herself and others

Sources have disclosed that on Monday, it was determined that the former child star posed a risk to her own well-being as well as to the safety of those around her. As a result, she has been placed on a mandatory psychiatric hold, which permits her to be held for up to 72 hours in accordance with the law.

This incident marks the second time this year that Amanda Bynes has found herself subjected to a psychiatric hold. In March, she was discovered roaming the streets of Los Angeles unclothed. She managed to flag down a passing vehicle and informed the driver that she was recovering from a psychiatric episode before promptly alerting the police. Sources at the time speculated that Bynes had likely been living on the streets for days. Her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, also disclosed that she may have been off her medication. Following the incident, Bynes spent nearly three weeks in the hospital and subsequently commenced outpatient treatment. Having struggled with substance abuse and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the actress gained freedom from an eight-year conservatorship in March 2022. The recent turn of events has reignited concerns about Bynes' well-being and the challenges she continues to face in her ongoing battle for stability and mental health.

