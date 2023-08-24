Why was Amber Heard charged over bringing her two dogs to Australia back in 2015?

Australian prosecutors have decided not to pursue a criminal case against Hollywood actress Amber Heard in relation to her Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, being smuggled into Australia several years ago. The case resurfaced during the high-profile trial involving Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Why Amber Heard was charged?

In 2015, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp found themselves at the center of a biosecurity controversy when Heard brought her beloved Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, to Australia's Gold Coast. This incident occurred while Depp was filming a Pirates of the Caribbean movie. However, this innocent act triggered a sequence of events that led to allegations of smuggling and perjury.

Perjury allegations and legal wrangling

Heard faced allegations of lying under oath about the circumstances surrounding the dogs' entry into Australia. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in Australia initiated an investigation into Heard's statements. Discrepancies were noted between her admissions in a 2016 Australian court case and her testimony in a 2020 London court trial, where Depp was suing a British newspaper for libel. The alleged inconsistencies prompted concerns about potential perjury.

In 2016, Amber Heard admitted to providing a false immigration document when she and Depp brought Pistol and Boo into Australia via a chartered jet. She pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court, leading to a charge of falsifying documentation. Serious charges of illegal dog importation were dropped, averting a potential decade-long prison sentence.

New revelations and legal fallout

In 2020, a former employee of Depp's testified in a London court that Heard had been explicitly warned against bringing dogs into Australia. Despite these warnings, she persisted and even coerced a staff member to shoulder the blame for breaking quarantine laws. This testimony triggered a perjury investigation by Australia's agriculture department.

Case dismissed

Ultimately, Australian prosecutors chose not to proceed with charges against Amber Heard related to the perjury allegations. The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions made the decision after examining the evidence and circumstances of the case. This conclusion marks the end of the legal saga surrounding Pistol and Boo's smuggling.

