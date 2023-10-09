Why was author J.K. Rowling absent from Harry Potter reunion special? DEETS inside

J.K. Rowling, the author behind the magical world of Harry Potter, opened up about her decision to skip the highly anticipated HBO Max special, "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts." Fans have been eager to know why she was not a part of the reunion, and Rowling has finally cleared it up.

J.K. Rowling's personal choice

On Graham Norton's Virgin Radio UK show, J.K. Rowling clarified that her absence was entirely her choice. She said, “I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn’t want to do it. I thought it was about the films more than the book, quite rightly, that was what the anniversary was about.” She continued, “No one said don’t [do it]… I was asked to do it and I decided not to.”

Controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling's views

There has been a lot of controversy about Rowling's views on transgender women. Several Harry Potter stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have publicly opposed her stance. Radcliffe wrote an essay saing, “transgender women are women.” Emma watson has also supported trans rights by saying “trans people are who they say they are.”

You can listen to the whole J.K. Rowling interview on Graham Norton's Virgin Radio UK show below.

So it is clear now Rowling skipped the reunion despite being invited because it was more focused on the movies rather than the books that she authored.