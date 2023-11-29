Why was Beyoncé accused of 'lightening her skin'? Exploring the controversy as mother Tina Knowles slams allegedly racist comments

Tina Knowles recently took to Instagram to address and shut down negative comments about her daughter Beyoncé's appearance at the premiere of her Renaissance World Tour concert film. The 69-year-old posted a video montage of Beyoncé through the years, accompanied by a strong message condemning the criticism directed at the Grammy-winning artist.

Tina Knowles slammed online hate comments on Beyoncé's look

The controversy centered around accusations that Beyoncé had lightened her skin, with some suggesting she was trying to look white. Tina Knowles fired back at these claims, particularly in reference to the cover shot of Beyoncé at the Los Angeles premiere. The image showed Beyoncé in a custom silver chainmail gown by Versace, silver opera gloves, and silver-heeled sandals. Her long platinum blonde hair, styled with a sleek middle part, also became a point of discussion.

In her Instagram post, Tina began by expressing her frustration: "Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white." She defended her daughter's choices, explaining that Beyoncé was following the theme of her film, Renaissance, which featured a silver aesthetic.

Tina Knowles criticized those who perpetuated a "stupid narrative with hate and jealousy," emphasizing that Beyoncé's silver hair was a fashion statement aligned with the theme of her concert film. She dismissed the accusations of skin-lightening, stating, "Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. . ALIEN Superstar duh!" - a reference to one of Beyoncé’s songs from her latest studio album.

Tina also expressed frustration that a white woman from TMZ had reached out to one of Beyoncé's hairstylists for a statement regarding the situation. She defended Beyoncé, highlighting her daughter's positive actions, including minding her own business, helping others, and consistently supporting black women and underdogs.

Fans and friends reactions to Tina's post

The post received widespread support from fans and celebrities alike. Octavia Spencer commented, “@mstinaknowles You have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent black, PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period. Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with. I’m sorry you’ve come across the negative comments that people don’t realize is a reflection of how they feel about themselves.”

Other supporters quoted lyrics from Beyoncé's songs, and even Cynthia Erivo and Tina's grandson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., joined in, with Julez writing, “Talk to ‘em grandma, They need it.”

Ultimately, Tina Knowles used her platform to defend her daughter and received an outpouring of love and support in return.

