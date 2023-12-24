Why was Cardi B compared to Nicki Minaj? Exploring the controversy as Cardi B slams the fans to 'Shut the f–k up!'
Cardi B passionately defends herself against accusations of style copying in a colorful Instagram rant, dismissing the fuss over a white fur coat worn briefly.
Cardi B found herself at the center of controversy when Nicki Minaj's fans accused her of copying the Super Freaky Girl singer's style. The dispute ignited over both artists wearing a similar white fur coat and white extensions.
Cardi B's reaction to being compared to Nicki Minaj
In response, Cardi B took to Instagram with a vibrant rant, expressing frustration over the heated discussions around a coat she wore for a mere 45 seconds – from her house to her car. She said, “You mothaf–king fans and bitches are arguing over a coat that I had on for 45 seconds … from my house to my car.”
The 31-year-old rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, dismissed the allegations, emphasizing that the coat was an "old-ass" piece from her closet that she reluctantly wore to stay warm, as her aunt insisted. Cardi vehemently defended herself against the accusations, stating, "Y'all crying about a f–king old-ass coat. An archive piece in my f–king closet. Shut the f–k up!"
Seemingly addressing Nicki Minaj and her fans directly, Cardi declared her indifference to their opinions, asserting, "I don’t give a f–k about these bitches like y’all be giving a f–k about me. I don’t watch these bitches. Bitches can’t dress to me." Amid the colorful language, Cardi expressed frustration, exclaiming, "Damn, bitch can’t f–king enjoy her f–king life," and curtly concluded with, "Y’all crying over an old-ass coat. Suck my d–k."
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's long-standing feud
The social media exchange adds a new chapter to the long-standing feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, which dates back to 2018. The tension between them heightened during a physical altercation at the Harper's Bazaar Icons fashion week party in September of that year.
Despite the ongoing drama, both Cardi and Minaj continue to make waves in the fashion world. Cardi recently made her runway debut at Balenciaga's fall 2024 show, describing the experience as a "dream." Meanwhile, Minaj showcased stunning looks, including an all-pink ensemble at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The work-related dynamics between the two artists and their impact on the fashion scene remain a captivating aspect of their high-profile careers.
