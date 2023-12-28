Why was Cardi B's storyline scrapped in WWE? Will she ever become part of the league? EXPLAINED

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper and global sensation, has made headlines for her unexpected ties with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). Beyond her musical prowess, Cardi B became a part of WWE's cultural crossover when she hosted WrestleMania 37 in April 2021. Her dynamic energy and charismatic presence added a unique flair to the event, showcasing her versatility beyond the music industry. Cardi B's collaboration with WWE highlights the entertainment industry's convergence, bringing together diverse talents to create memorable and engaging experiences for a global audience. This intersection of music and wrestling solidifies Cardi B's impact as a multifaceted artist who transcends traditional boundaries.

Why was Cardi B’s storyline scrapped in WWE?

WWE superstar Chelsea Green recently unveiled details about a shelved storyline involving Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B. Originally, Green's character lost her partner Sonya Deville due to injury, prompting auditions for a new tag team partner in the "Chelsea's Got Talent" segments. The initial plan was a more extended narrative, but it was abandoned when Piper Niven joined as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Green, in an interview on Spencer Loves Interviews , disclosed that she had aspirations for Cardi B to be her ultimate partner or, at the very least, engage in a wrestling match with the Bodak Yellow rapper. The scrapped collaboration hints at the dynamic intersections between the worlds of music and professional wrestling.

Green said, “If I'm being honest, I wanted Cardi B. If I couldn't get Cardi B, I wanted to wrestle Cardi B. I mean, there was just so many good options in Chelsea's Got Talent. What I really liked is that we saw people from all over. We did see main roster talent and announcers. We saw Cathy Kelly." She continued, “We saw R Truth, but we also saw really amazing NXT talent that people hadn't really seen yet. Karmen (Petrovic) from NXT auditioned. We saw reality stars like Heidi Montag from The Hills, so it could have been anyone and I hadn't decided yet. It was only just the preliminary rounds. Nobody made it to the semifinals and the finals."

Green had a carefully crafted long-term storyline in mind, but WWE redirected their plans. Despite the alteration, the partnership of Green and Piper Niven resulted in a commendable run as champions. However, there's a sentiment that a more frequent defense of their titles could have enhanced the impact of their reign.

Cardi B opens up about WrestleMania 40 appearance

In a September interview with Hot 97 , the WAP rapper Cardi B expressed the possibility of making a special appearance at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year, sparking anticipation and excitement among fans about a potential collaboration between the music icon and the world of professional wrestling. She revealed, “I would love to attend. I don't know what to do. I don't know whether I have to perform or slap a bitch, but like I want to go. I have to fulfill some type of dream. I used to love wrestling, I used to be crazy for it."

The Grammy Award winner has shared her admiration for WWE superstars, citing Batista and Eddie Guerrero as some of her favorites. In a tweet last year, she also expressed love for the iconic duo Edge and Lita, showcasing her appreciation for the wrestling legends and their contributions to the industry.

