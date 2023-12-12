Why was Drew Barrymore under fire for her Oprah Winfrey appearance? Exploring recent comments about star

Drew Barrymore, known for her warm and personal approach on The Drew Barrymore Show, found herself under scrutiny after a preview of her interview with Oprah Winfrey raised eyebrows. The actress-turned-talk-show-host faced criticism for her hands-on interaction with Winfrey, getting a wave of reactions from viewers who found the exchange unsettling.

Awkward caresses and uncomfortable moments

In the preview clip, Barrymore and Winfrey were seen seated closely on a couch, discussing the significance of engaging with the studio audience. However, the atmosphere turned uncomfortable as Barrymore tightly held onto Winfrey's hand and ran her other hand up and down the media mogul's arm, leading to an awkward exchange.

Audience interaction and unwanted touch

While discussing Winfrey's practice of spending time with the audience outside of the show, Barrymore's enthusiastic gestures seemed to make Winfrey uncomfortable. The legendary talk show host subtly attempted to free herself from Barrymore's grasp, leading to mixed reactions from viewers who found the interaction to be overbearing and cringeworthy.

Viewer reactions on social media

Social media erupted with comments criticizing Barrymore's behavior, with viewers expressing discomfort and labeling the actress as "overbearing." Some pointed out Winfrey's body language, suggesting she was uncomfortable with Barrymore's hands-on approach. The controversy reignited discussions about Barrymore's previous interactions with guests, emphasizing the need for a more measured approach. One person on Instagram wrote, "Drew, everyone doesn’t want their hands held boo." Another one said, "Oprahs body language was so clear she wanted her hand back" another added, "The hand hold and the arm being caressed is past my boundary" Another fan called out Drew for being creepy, "She’s really creeping me out now. It’s just to weird." Another one taled about Oprah and said, "When she said “please let the audience go” she meant “please let my hand go”".

As the controversy surrounding Drew Barrymore's interview with Oprah Winfrey unfolds, the actress faces scrutiny for her tactile and enthusiastic style on The Drew Barrymore Show. While Winfrey appeared composed during the interaction, viewer reactions on social media indicate a divide in perceptions. As discussions about personal boundaries and genuine connections ensue, the incident adds to the ongoing conversation about Barrymore's approach to engaging with guests on her talk show.

