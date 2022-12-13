Why was Elon Musk booed at Dave Chappelle's show in San Francisco? Know all about it here

Twitter CEO Elon Musk , who is the world’s richest man, has been booed at a talk show on stage Sunday in San Francisco, which is home of Twitter’s headquarters. Soon after this development, netizens dropped videos of the incident which has now taken social media by storm. Wondering why did this happen? Let us deep dive into the details here.

On Sunday, Elon Musk joined Dave Chappelle’s show. At the Chase Center in San Francisco, Chappelle said, “Ladies and gentlemen, raise your voices for the richest man in the world.”

Soon after Dave welcomed Musk on his show, the crowd began to boo down Musk. A few weeks ago, Musk grabbed headlines after he laid off many Twitter employees for cost-cutting measures.

Musk’s expressions portray that he felt unsure of how to face backlash at the show. Soon, Musk replied, “Hey Dave, drawing another round of jeers from the audience.”

In a quick attempt to safeguard Musk’s reputation, Chappelle remarked, "All these folks who are booing, and I'm just stating the obvious, you have awful seats." However, the cheers and jeers did not die down.

Chappelle then jokingly mentioned that “it sounds like some of the folks he fired are here.”

“Thanks for having me up here on stage,” Musk replied with a sense of hesitation and awkwardness.

This video is trending on social media handles at the moment.