Why was Gypsy Rose Blanchard denied to meet Taylor Swift? Exploring reason as she was asked to leave Chiefs' games

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently got out of jail after being there for over seven years for being involved in her mom's murder. She's a big fan of Taylor Swift and wanted to meet her at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Why was Gypsy Rose Blanchard denied to attend the Kansas City Chiefs Game?

TMZ disclosed that Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, have been instructed to leave Missouri, where Gypsy served time at the Chillicothe Correctional Center prison. The reason for their unwelcome departure is currently unclear, but TMZ suggested that local law enforcement may prefer her absence due to perceived "security risks" in the Kansas City area.

Despite Gypsy having bought Chiefs tickets well ahead of time, she now acknowledges the reasons behind being asked to leave Missouri, as reported by TMZ. During her recent interview with the outlet, she praised the 12-time Grammy winner as a kick-ass chick and attributed her song Eyes Wide Open to aiding her in overcoming the childhood trauma inflicted by her mother.

Gypsy thinks Taylor Swift is awesome and says Swift's song Eyes Wide Open helped her deal with the tough times when her mom mistreated her. She used her prison money to buy all nine Swift albums that came out while she was behind bars.

Why was Gypsy Rose Blanchard held in prison?

Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in 2016 but got out early. She pleaded guilty to being part of the plan to stab her mom in 2015, and her boyfriend at the time did the actual stabbing. Her story has been a big deal, covered in a documentary and a Hulu miniseries. Gypsy spoke about what happened in a four-part interview on 20/20 that many people have watched.

Gypsy's mom had a mental health problem called Munchausen syndrome by proxy, where parents fake or cause illness in their kids. Gypsy was made to seem sick and had unnecessary surgeries because of her mom. She was even forced to use a feeding tube. Gypsy now regrets being part of her mom's death, realizing her mom was sick too. She says her mom should have been the one in prison, not her.

