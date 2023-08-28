Why was Hannah Montana alum Mitchel Musso arrested in Texas? Here's what you need to know

Former Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso, widely recognized for his role as Oliver Oken on the popular Disney Channel series, recently made headlines for his arrest in Texas. The incident involved allegations of public intoxication and theft, shedding light on the actor's troubles with law.

Mitchel Musso arrest details

The recent incident that led to Musso's arrest occurred at a Rockwall hotel. Musso allegedly took a bag of chips from the hotel market and refused to pay for it. The situation escalated as the visibly intoxicated actor began displaying aggressive behavior. Due to Musso's outstanding traffic warrants, he was taken into custody. Eventually, he was released on a $1,000 bond.

Staff members at the food market contacted local authorities after Musso's behavior escalated. Responding to the call, officials caught up with the former Disney star outside his hotel, where he was believed to be under the influence.

Musso's Journey from TV stardom to legal woes

Mitchel Musso rose to fame through his memorable role in the Disney Channel's beloved show Hannah Montana, where he shared the screen with Miley Cyrus. Following his success on the show, he continued his Disney journey with appearances in 'Pair of Kings' and voice work for Phineas and Ferb and Milo Murphy's Law. His most recent Disney involvement was as the voice of Jeremy in Phineas and Ferb: Candace Across the Universe.

Musso's history of legal issues

This is not the first time Musso has faced legal issues. Back in 2011, when he was 20 years old, he was pulled over in Burbank, California for failing to comply with traffic cops. This incident resulted in a DUI suspicion charge. Musso later pleaded no contest to the charges, avoiding jail time but receiving 36 months of informal probation. The aftermath of the 2011 arrest had repercussions for Musso's career, leading to his character being written out of Pair of Kings and the cancellation of his show PrankStars by Disney.

Reflecting on his past mistakes, Musso shared, In becoming an adult, I have learned firsthand that stepping up and taking responsibility is the best way to move forward. I am especially thankful to my family and fans for their unwavering support and encouragement. I am glad to now put this in the past.

