Why was headliner Frank Ocean's performance missing from Coachella 2023's live stream?

It’s been seven years since the talented singer Frank Ocean stepped onto a stage. However, his booking was as the final headliner for Coachella 2023 but fans were still in doubt if he would actually perform. But around 10:55 pm, almost an hour after his performance was scheduled, the most unexpected show officially began and it definitely came as a surprise to the fans. Moreover, there were signs all over that read “NO FRANK OCEAN MERCHANDISE” and the official Coachella livestream on YouTube excluded his performance. Not just his, even Björk’s live stream was also scrapped.

Why wasn’t Frank Ocean’s Coachella show streamed?

Fans of Frank Ocean were excited for his performance and has been waiting three years for his headline at Coachella since it was postponed during Coachella 2020. Not just this, they have also been waiting a hefty seven years for a new Frank Ocean album. Well, there is no specific reason as to why Frank Ocean’s headline at Coachella was cancelled. Just minutes before his performance, the official Twitter handle of YouTube released a statement saying, “Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella live stream.”

Frank Ocean’s show was postponed in 2020

The highly anticipated show came back three years after Frank, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine were scheduled to take over the 2020 edition of the festival, which was postponed due to the pandemic. Fans were awestruck by Frank’s performance at Coachella as nobody knew when they might see him again performing.

