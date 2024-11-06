Why Was Hulk Hogan's Biopic With Chris Hemsworth Canned? WWE Star Explains

In 2019, Netflix announced a biopic on the legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. The film, which was set to star Chris Hemsworth as the WWE Hall of Famer, however, never materialized.

While WWE fans were disappointed by this news, Hulk Hogan himself recently addressed the issue that ultimately led to the cancellation of the highly anticipated project.

During an appearance on the PBD Podcast, Hogan explained, “They kind of missed a beat in the contract, yeah,” when host Patrick Bet-David suggested Netflix had made an error. “There was a payment that wasn’t placed at the right time,” Hogan revealed, shedding light on the contractual mishap that derailed the film.

Despite the project falling through, Hogan praised the script, which he described as “amazing.” The screenplay was written by Scott Silver, a renowned writer known for his work on films such as Joker and The Wolf of Wall Street. For those unfamiliar with Silver, his writing has been widely acclaimed in Hollywood, and Hogan emphasized that Silver had expressed confidence in the biopic's script. According to Hogan, Silver told him, “This is the best thing I’ve ever written.”

Hogan himself was impressed with the narrative, calling it “really good."

He further mentioned that the script had a dark tone, and suggested that the depth of the movie could have earned Chris Hemsworth an Oscar.

According to Hulk Hogan, the biopic was set to follow his transition into Hollywood Hogan—a pivotal moment in his career that also focused on his departure from WWE for WCW. Hogan mentioned during the podcast that the film even had the potential for a sequel, suggesting that the story had enough depth and scope to expand beyond a single project.

Talking about Chris Hemsworth, the actor had recently impressed his fans, by voicing the character of Optimus Prime in the action, science fiction movie, Transformers One.

Alongside the In the Heart of the Sea actor, the movie also had voices from Brian Tyree Henry, as Megatron and Josh Cooley as Skywarp.

Other big names who had given voices to the animated robots in the movie were Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Jon Hamm as Sentinal Prime, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, along with Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

Keegan-Michael Key and Vanessa Liguori were also amongst the cast as Bumblebee and Airachnid, along with Soundwave being voiced by Jon Bailey and Jazz by Evan Michael Lee.

