Why was it 'hard' for Timothee Chalamét to feel 'present' at Beyoncé's concert? Exploring his and Kylie Jenner PDA filled night

Timothée Chalamet seems to have a fuzzy memory about attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in September, and in a recent chat with MTV, he admitted forgetting the event until reminded by the interviewer.

Timothee Chalamet forgot about attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Timothée Chalamet said during a chat with MTV, “That was great. Hard to be present.” hinting at his relationship with Kylie Jenner. The public first saw Chalamet, 27, and Jenner, 26, as a couple during the Sept. 4 outing, confirming romance rumors that had sparked in April. Their PDA at the concert and later at the US Open put any doubts about their relationship to rest, even though they have yet to make a red carpet appearance together.

Despite this, the couple supports each other, with Chalamet attending events solo and Jenner surprising him at the premiere of his movie, Wonka, accompanied by her mom, Kris Jenner, who has given her approval to the actor.

According to a source, Jenner is "incredibly happy" with Chalamet, and he is "in awe of everything she is accomplishing." While their relationship hasn't officially hit the red carpet, they've been spotted together multiple times at Chalamet's Beverly Hills residence.

This relationship marks Jenner's first since her split from Travis Scott last year, and for Chalamet, who was briefly linked to Sarah Talabi in April 2022 and dated Eiza González for a few months in 2020.

Timothee Chalamet's Wonka movie - box office collection

Timothée Chalamet's Wonka had a sweet debut at the box office before Christmas, earning $39 million domestically, surpassing expectations and signaling a positive start to the holiday season. Internationally, it garnered $53.6 million across 77 markets, outpacing family favorites like Paddington and musicals like The Greatest Showman and Mary Poppins Returns. With a global weekend total of $92.6 million, the film's early worldwide earnings reached $151.4 million, including a foreign tally of $112.4 million.

As a musical, Wonka's strong opening is encouraging for a genre that has faced challenges recently. The movie, produced by Warner Bros. and Harry Potter franchise producer David Heyman, presents a whimsical origin tale of the iconic candyman Willy Wonka, originally portrayed by Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Types of audience for Wonka

Wonka received positive audience feedback with an A- CinemaScore, and 60 percent of ticket buyers were aged 18 to 34, with a significant 33 percent in the 18 to 24 age group. Notably, 54 percent of viewers were female, with younger females under 18 giving the film an A+. Directed by Paul King and featuring a star-studded cast including Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, and Keegan-Michael Key, Wonka is a captivating addition to the holiday film lineup.

