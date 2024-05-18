Why Was Jacob Elordi Absent From Oh Canada Premiere At Cannes Film Festival 2024? Find Out

While there happened to be a lot of great moments during the initial days of the Cannes Film Festival 2024, the presence of Jacob Elordi was missed by many. The 2 Hearts actor had recently starred in the Paul Schrader movie called Oh, Canada, which was premiered at the prestigious film event.

Why was Jacob Elordi not present?

The first week of the Cannes Film Festival featured a number of movies that brought forth great talents. One amongst these was Oh, Canada by the hugely talented Paul Schrader. After its premiere at the film festival, which was on Friday, May 17, the movie received a four-minute standing ovation.

Looking at this beautiful gesture by all the people sitting in the audience, the director shed a few tears. However, its lead actor Jacob Elordi was noticed to be absent during one of the most reputed events in the movie industry.

As per a report by Variety, the actor could not make it to the event as he was possibly busy filming Frankenstein, by another of the greatest names in the Hollywood film industry, Guillermo del Toro.

As per a report by Variety, the actor could not make it to the event as he was possibly busy filming Frankenstein, by another of the greatest names in the Hollywood film industry, Guillermo del Toro.

Elordi, in his upcoming movie directed by Del Toro, plays the character of The Monster. As soon as the standing ovation was finished Schrader addressed the cast of his movie while also stressing towards the absence of the 26-year-old artist.

In his speech, the director stated, “I’m very happy with Richard, Uma, Jake — not here with us –and it all worked out. I'm very happy to be back here on the Croisette.” Jacob Elordi, who is widely known for portraying his talents in projects like Saltburn and Priscilla, made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, with Sean Price Williams, The Sweet East.

About Oh, Canada

Oh, Canada is a drama movie that depicts the tale of a troubled writer, named Leonard Fife. This writer, in the movie, reflects on his past decision where he chose to flee to Canada as he wanted to avoid the Vietnam War draft.

While Richard Gere plays the role of an old Leonard Fife, Jacob Elordi portrays his younger version. Other brilliant stars in the movie are Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli, and Victoria Hill, along with Penelope Mitchell and Kristine Froseth.

Paul Schrader previously was on the Croisette for his 1976 movie Taxi Driver starring Robert De Niro. Schrader had penned the script for the movie. He then returned for his 1988 movie Patty Hearst at the stated film festival.

