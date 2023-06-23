Why was Jacob Elordi’s Priscilla slammed by Elvis Estate Officials? Find out

Jacob Elordi’s new movie, Priscilla, based on a memoir written by Priscilla Presley, is gaining some steam on social media. Fans are praising it for its authenticity, and putting forward a new perspective on the musical legend’s story. But there’s one section that’s vehemently opposed to the new film, that being some officials from the Elvis Presley estate itself.

Why the outrage?

While speaking with TMZ, the state officials questioned the aesthetics that went behind making the film. According to them, the film starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny seems like a college movie. They further went on to criticize the set designs as well as the casting choices for the movie. They went as far as to question the credibility of Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola on her experience, labeling her work as horrible.

The whole outrage was countered by Priscilla Presley herself, who is looking forward to the film based on her book. She also had positive things to say about director Sofia Coppola, whose perspective she has come to greatly admire.

Scheduled to premiere in October, the movie delves into the captivating love story between Priscilla and Elvis. From their initial encounter when she was a teenager to their tumultuous marriage, the film offers an exploration of their long courtship.

The recently released trailer provides viewers with a glimpse into the movie, featuring the meticulous recreation of Priscilla's iconic wedding dress from their 1967 ceremony, as well as poignant moments such as Elvis' departure for the US Army. Additionally, the film provides a peek into the private life of the famous couple within the walls of their cherished home, Graceland, situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

ALSO READ: Priscilla: Sofia Coppola's directorial biopic unveils new poster, Jacob Elordi-Cailee Spaeny take center stage

Battle over the Presley estate

In recent months, Elvis' estate has captured media attention due to a legal dispute involving Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, concerning the trust of the late Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla, tragically passed away at the age of 54 in January following cardiac arrest.

Following a series of negotiations, Priscilla and Keough, Lisa Marie's daughter, reached a settlement. As part of the agreement, the 34-year-old Keough agreed to provide Priscilla with a lump-sum payment of $1 million and cover her legal fees amounting to $400,000.

Additionally, Keough was designated as the official beneficiary of the trust, thereby concluding the legal proceedings surrounding the matter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Has Jacob Elordi replaced Henry Cavill as Superman in DCEU? 5 things to know