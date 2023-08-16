Why was Jamie Dornan rejected as Superman multiple times despite his looks?

Jamie Dornan has been meaning to bag a bigger role in Hollywood for the longest time now. Back in 2021, the actor shared keep details of him spiraling into a 'revenge casting' mode when he lost the role of Superman to Henry Cavill. And this time, it seemed like the world was conspiring to give him a second chance with the renewal of DCU, but he lost the role for the second time in a row. With James Gunn taking over the franchise, The Politician actor David Corenswet went on to bag the role for himself. Here's what the actor says might be the reason.

Jamie Dornan opens up about Superman's role

Back in 2016 when the casting for Man of Steel was taking place, Jamie Dornan had auditioned for the role. However, he certainly was not a familiar face at that time. It was much later in 2021 that he opened up about losing the role to Henry Cavill. It turned out that he could not pass the audition back to them. This time around, he even went to the lengths to buy his own Superman costume to adorn the character himself. But it seems like DC is meaning to plan something else altogether.

During his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Fifty Shades of Grey star opened up about his auditions. He also mentioned that he auditioned for the Uncharted movie back when it was being made by director David O. Russell. And he was to play the role of Nathan Drake, which actually went quite well, but the project never saw the light of day. It was much later that he found that the role went to Tom Holland who was almost half the age for the character.

Will Jamie Dornan ever play Superman?

As of now, with the casting for the role already getting announced, the chances of seeing him as Superman seem thin. However, the rumor has it that he is now on the list of actors being considered for James Bond. He has been refraining from commenting on the matter as he doesn't really think about it because some actors stay on the list forever with no real chance of playing the spy. Jamie's next project, for now, is A Haunting in Venice, which is set to release in September this year. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

