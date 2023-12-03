Why was Jamie Foxx sued? Exploring the 2015 assault case as the accuser requests to remain unidentified

The Academy Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx is again in the headlines after recovering from his health. He has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a New York City restaurant in 2015 as a new lawsuit filed details an encounter between the actor and the unnamed plaintiff at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015.

Radar Online reported that a document was obtained claiming that Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted an anonymous lady at a club in 2015. Reportedly, Foxx fondled the unnamed woman and further violated her after he stuck his hand down her pants.

According to the statements of the accuser, Django: Unchained actor drunkenly dragged a woman known as Jane Doe to a rooftop after commenting on her appearance. He later groped her and penetrated her vagina and anus with his fingers as she attempted to get away.

The unnamed woman and her friend were reportedly seated one table away from Foxx, and they asked to take a photo with the actor. For the fan, the actor appeared intoxicated and replied, "Sure, baby anything for you." Following the alleged sexual assault, onlookers left her to fend for herself until one of her friends found her, and she managed to get away.

Jamie Foxx's accuser asks for anonymity from the court as she fears for her safety

The woman who alleges that the Oscar-winning actor sexually assaulted her has requested the courts for her identity to remain anonymous as she fears for her safety during the high-profile and sensitive case. "I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment for my disclosure due to the prominence and celebrity status of the Defendants," she said.

Notably, the case was filed just two days before the expiration date for the New York Adult Survivors Act, which gives sexual assault survivors one year to sue regardless of when the statute of limitations expired.

Let us know what you think about the case in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates.

