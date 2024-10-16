Why Was Jelly Roll Sent To Jail At 13? Find Out As Country Star Opens Up About Past Mistakes

Jelly Roll has come a long way in making a name for himself in the music industry, but there are some past actions he still thinks about. In a recent episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the country artist candidly discussed his criminal history and the incident that landed him in the system.

Talking about his past mistakes and the crime that he committed at an early age, the I Am Not Okay singer recalled himself as a “bigger kid.” Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, then went on to add that he “had a little chip on my shoulder” when he was young.

Talking to Shetty, the Son of a Sinner artist then mentioned that during his days in Antioch, Tennessee—an "active" neighborhood—he sought acceptance, which he found on the streets.

Recalling his fight with another kid, the singer then stated that it was a time when chained wallets were in fashion. “When we were wrestling, I grabbed a chain wallet to try to hit him with it, and that was a strong-arm robbery case,” Jelly Roll mentioned.

He then added that this incident led to his time serving in the system for around 20 months. This was back when he was just 13 years old and was booked for strong-arm robbery.

Despite the many years that have passed, he continues to feel guilt over his past mistakes, sharing these reflections with Shetty during the interview.

“I'm so embarrassed to talk about them. I was still a bad person in my early 30s, but I mean, I was a really horrible kid all the way into my mid-20s,” Bradley DeFord stated.

He then went on to recall the recent times when people came to him and told him that he was “the nicest dude” they had ever met. However, the musician then also added that they have that perception of him because they haven’t met anyone who knew him 20 years ago.

The Fall in the Fall artist also hopes to make amends with the person who was a victim of his robbery. Talking to the host, Jelly Roll shared that his teenage daughter, Bailee Ann 16, “is going to be everything I wasn't in life."

For those unversed, the Glitter singer is a proud father of two children, Bailee Ann and Noah 7.

Catch Jelly Roll on his ongoing Beautifully Broken tour.

