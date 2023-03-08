Why was Jenna Ortega 'unprofessional' on the set of Wednesday? Find out

On a recent podcast of the Armchair Expert, Jenna Ortega said that the original scripts of Wednesday did not make much sense from the perspective of her character. That is why she went ahead and changed the dialogue without consulting the writers of the series.

Ortega has been quite open about working on Wednesday and several of her statements have even received backlash. When the actress claimed that the strict work schedule of Wednesday often caused anxiety for her, people said that she is even earning millions for the role that she performs in the Netflix series Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega about Wednesday script

Ortega said that when she first signed the script the actress didn’t know that it was for the younger audience as she did not have all the scripts. She said, ‘I thought it was going to be a lot darker. I didn’t know what the tone was, or what the score would sound like.’

Jenna Ortega said that there were many times that she had to put down her foot during the filming of Wednesday and it might have been unprofessional at some point. But everything that was written in the script did not make much sense. For instance, her character was supposed to say a line about how much she loved the dress. Ortega was against this line and claimed that Wednesday would never say something like this.

The actress said that she became very protective of her character and did not want to play Wednesday with the same monotony and no growth. That is why she often changed the dialogues and talked to the script writers about the concept that she did not like, for instance love triangle.

In an earlier interview, Ortega mentioned that director Tim Burton did not want Wednesday to have any emotion or expression.

