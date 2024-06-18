Why Was Joy-Anna Duggar’s Toddler Son Hospitalized? Counting On Alum Reveals

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's adorable son, Gunner, recently had a fatal health crisis. In a June 14 video on the couple's YouTube channel, Joy-Anna disclosed that she was left "pretty shaken up for a while" after the toddler had to be rushed to the hospital while the family was away at a youth camp.

"I was just feeding him a little bit off my plate, and I had a piece of ham, like Thanksgiving ham, and I was letting him chew on it and take a bite off of it, and he bit off more than he could chew and immediately started choking." Joy-Anna Duggar added.

Joy-Anna Duggar shared details on the incident

The mother of three kids said that she was terrified and was crying as she tried to make her son spit the piece out, causing her to hand him over to Austin, who is an EMT. "I started crying 'cause I'm just like, Lord, please protect him, like all of those what-ifs come to your mind right away," she said.

The situation turned even worse as Gunner was struggling to throw the ham out despite vomiting a few times. He started gagging and, at a point, was not breathing for like 20 seconds. she added. Even though he managed to take a few shallow breaths, he was still struggling and was lethargic so they decided to take him to the hospital.

Joy-Anna Duggar thought she was almost going to loseher son

The mother of the adorable toddler said that she was in deep distress, fearing she might lose her little boy, Gunner. Reflecting on the incident in anxiety, she recalled, "I was just crying out to God, pleading for his life. I had never been in a situation where I thought I might lose one of my kids, and the terrifying thought that he might die crossed my mind. It was overwhelming."

she further added, "I was praying, 'Please, God, save him, give us wisdom, help us get there,'" she continued, mentioning that they were an hour away from town. After arriving at the hospital, doctors performed testing, including an X-ray, which came back clear.

This incident took place one month after Gunner celebrated his first birthday. Apart from Gunner, Joy-Anna and her husband are also parents to Gideon, 6, and Evelyn, 3.

