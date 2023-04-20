Why was Katy Perry booed on American Idol’s recent episode? DETAILS here

Recently Katy Perry has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media due to her controversial behavior on American Idol. The Dark Horse singer was accused of mom shaming 25 year old contestant Sara Beth Liebe at the time of her audition. Perry was also accused of going through ‘psychological warfare’ with contestants by making them believe that they didn’t make it to the next round of the competition.

And, recently Perry was booed by the American Idol audience as she criticized contestant Nutsa Buzaladze for her outfit. Here is everything to know.

Katy Perry booed on American Idol

After Nutsa Buzaladze's performance of Paris (Ooh La La) by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals’ in a sparkly silver dress along with matching boots, she was criticized by Katy Perry for her outfit’s choice. Perry told the contestant to lay off glitter during her performance.

Perry said, ‘Nutsa, every time you take the stage it’s like you glitter bomb the stage. Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard’. To this Nutsa tried to compromise on feedback and ask what if she uses a glitter eyeliner.

Though the crowd at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii were not happy with Perry’s judgment and let out loud boos. The fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan stood up in shock and in awe of audience reaction. Bryan exclaimed that Katy got booed to which the latter clapped back that it happened for the first time in six years.

Katy Perry explained, ‘What I’m saying is that I’d like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts, too. I’d love to see that and America might too’.

Both Katy Perry and Nutsa Buzaladze refrained from commenting.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: North West shows off her dance moves onstage with Katy Perry as proud mom Kim Kardashian cheers; DEETS here