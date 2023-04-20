Why was Katy Perry booed on American Idol’s recent episode? DETAILS here

After Nutsa Buzaladze's performance in a sparkly silver dress along with matching boots, she was criticized by Katy Perry for her outfit’s choice

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 20, 2023   |  08:06 AM IST  |  410
Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Recently Katy Perry has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media due to her controversial behavior on American Idol. The Dark Horse singer was accused of mom shaming 25 year old contestant Sara Beth Liebe at the time of her audition. Perry was also accused of going through ‘psychological warfare’ with contestants by making them believe that they didn’t make it to the next round of the competition.   

And, recently Perry was booed by the American Idol audience as she criticized contestant Nutsa Buzaladze for her outfit. Here is everything to know.    

Katy Perry booed on American Idol

After Nutsa Buzaladze's performance of Paris (Ooh La La) by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals’ in a sparkly silver dress along with matching boots, she was criticized by Katy Perry for her outfit’s choice. Perry told the contestant to lay off glitter during her performance.

Perry said, ‘Nutsa, every time you take the stage it’s like you glitter bomb the stage. Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard’. To this Nutsa tried to compromise on feedback and ask what if she uses a glitter eyeliner.

Though the crowd at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii were not happy with Perry’s judgment and let out loud boos. The fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan stood up in shock and in awe of audience reaction. Bryan exclaimed that Katy got booed to which the latter clapped back that it happened for the first time in six years.   

Katy Perry explained, ‘What I’m saying is that I’d like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts, too. I’d love to see that and America might too’.

Both Katy Perry and Nutsa Buzaladze refrained from commenting.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: North West shows off her dance moves onstage with Katy Perry as proud mom Kim Kardashian cheers; DEETS here

Katy Perry

Is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom still together?
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met while fighting over a burger in 2016, and now, the couple are happily engaged and parents to a daughter.
Why is Katy Perry so famous?
Katy Perry, original name Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, (born October 25, 1984, Santa Barbara, California, U.S.), American pop singer who gained fame for a string of anthemic and often sexually suggestive hit songs, as well as for a playfully cartoonish sense of style.
Are Katy and Orlando married?
No, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not married. The lovebirds got engaged in 2019.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!