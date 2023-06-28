Why was Kendall Jenner compared to a ‘diaper’ despite ruling the runway in chic white look?

Kendall Jenner is always in the headlines either for wearing bold outfits or setting walkways on fire with her stylish catwalks. The Kardashians star recently made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Jacquemus spring-summer 2024 fashion show at the Palace of Versailles. Despite ruling the runway with confidence, Kendall Jenner is facing a huge backlash from the netizens. Wondering why? Read on to find out the reason.

Kendall Jenner faced a huge backlash for her recent runway outfit

At the fashion show, the 27-year-old supermodel strutted in style wearing an off-shoulder white mini-dress featuring a fluffy cloud adorned with a voluminous silhouette and a dramatic hemline below the waist. The details of the dress do not end here as her white chic dress was the definition of a bold outfit. She complimented her appearance with Mary Jane's heels. Jenner accessorized with ribbon bows which had lace detailing and a pearl choker necklace with a huge sapphire blue diamond in the center.

As soon as the pictures of her walking the runway surfaced online, netizens did not waste a minute to react to it. Ignoring her confident walk, social media was flooded with negative comments thrown at her white dress. They trolled her cloudy dress for looking like a ‘diaper’.

One person called her a “bloomer girl,” while another said that she looked like “an oversized diaper.” One of the social media users commented, “Prime example that as longs you can manage a haphazardly placed fabric on model’s body and push her on the runway… it will classify as a 'look' and 'artists and innovators' will opine on it. This deserves no opinion, to begin with, NEXT."

Apart from Kendall Jenner, supermodel Gigi Hadid also set the runway at the fashion show on fire with her unique outfit. She wore a see-through floral embroidered dress filled with several front cutouts which were held onto by dainty bows.

Kendall Jenner’s relationship status

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner is rumored to be dating musician Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio who is famously known as Bad Bunny. Several reports claimed that the duo are serious about their relationship and have been papped together on various occasions. But, neither Kendall nor the rapper has spoken publicly about their relationship.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cardi B and Offset: A look back into the couple's relationship and love story