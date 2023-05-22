Why was Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘sad’ behavior as she arrived at son Saint’s basketball game?

Kim Kardashian is on the radar of netizens, yet again. And this time, it has something to do with her appearance at her son Saint’s basketball game.

Recently, Kim K was photographed by the paparazzi as she arrived at Saint’s basketball game. The business mogul was seen keeping a low profile as donned a dark-colored outfit consisting of a hoodie and a pair of black leather pants with red and white designs on them, that looked like the prints on moto-cross pants. She also wore a baseball cap and tied her hair in a lose ponytail.

As soon as these photos surfaced on social media, fans were quick to react to them and critique the SKIIMS founder.

Read on to know what they had to say.

Why did fans critique Kim Kardashian after her latest pictures at son Saint’s basketball game

Fans and netizens did not approve of Kim Kardashian getting papped when she came for her child’s basketball game. Many people also accused Kim of calling the shutterbugs on her. Yet others did not like her outfit in the first place. “As per The U.S. Sun, one person wrote, “I hate when she does the Moto aesthetic. She did so many of these looks last year...I thought we were past it but alas.” Another person commented "I wish she could just wear jeans & a T like everyone else. Let this be about Saint & his teammates, not about how KK is dressed."

Kim Kardashian's Instagram post

A third fan’s comment read, "I really really wish they would all stop trying to make this motocross fashion thing happen. It is awful.” Yet another person wrote, "Very sad to call the paps and use your child's sports game as a pap walk. Not normal behavior tbh."

Kim Kardashian on being a single parent

Recently, Kim K opened up about the struggles she faces as a single parent to her four children after her divorce with ex-husband Kanye West. In a clip from the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Kim can be seen sharing her thoughts on being a single mom. While she said that it is the ‘best chaos’, she also added that there are nights when she cries herself to sleep.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian ‘lonely’ and ‘vulnerable’ as a single mom? Source reveals