Why Was Law & Order Star Angie Harmon’s Daughter Avery Sehorn Arrested? Find Out As Teen Is Freed Without Bail

According to a report, Avery Sehorn, the daughter of actress Angie Harmon and NFL star Jason Sehorn, was released from jail without bail after being arrested for breaking into a bar and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol.

In an exclusive report to PEOPLE, Harmon's lawyer, George V. Laughrun II said: "Ms. Harmon respects and believes in the criminal justice system. She is looking forward to her daughter’s day in court so that the real truth can be told from individuals who were eyewitnesses to the events."

"They and their counsel are confident that the truth will be forthcoming and again are looking ahead to show actual facts about what occurred, not conclusions and conjecture from outside sources," the statement continued. "We will be making no further comment until our day in court and ask that everyone respect their privacy."

What exactly happened with Avery Sehorn?

Avery Sehorn has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a North Carolina nightclub at 11:30 just days after celebrating her high school graduation. WCCB reported that she was arrested on Thursday, June 6, after the nightclub owner charged her and two 17-year-old boys with breaking into the business and shoplifting bottles of alcohol.

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, Sehorn stole $500 worth of liquor in six bottles and then attempted to run but the police caught them. The incident was also captured on the CCTV cameras. Avery was arrested just two minutes after midnight on the same night.

More details about the incident

Avery Sehorn was charged with felony breaking as well as larceny, according to the court documents. She was discharged from jail on June 6 after signing a written promise to return for her upcoming court date. The 18-year-old is set to appear at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on June 28.

Previously, Angie Harmon was in the news in March 2024 after accusing an Instacart driver of shooting and killing her dog, Oliver, over Easter weekend. She’s theretofore sued the driver and Instacart for negligence, trespass, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of harm, seeking damages of more than $25,000.

