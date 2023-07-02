Why was Madonna ‘pushing herself so hard’ ahead of Celebration Tour? Here’s everything to know

Madonna was rushed to ICU after she was found unresponsive, on June 24, 2023. The singer has now returned back home after feeling better than before. Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary previously said in a statement that the 64-year-old singer has been admitted to the ICU for many days, and is currently on her road to recovery. He added that her upcoming Celebration tour will also be postponed because of her health.

Now, it was reported that Madonna’s friends fear that she is pushing herself too much to keep up with the younger artists.

Madonna’s health update

Madonna is currently recuperating at her New York home surrounded by her kids. However, The Sun reported that people around her are worried that the singer has pushed herself to the physical limit to compete with much younger artists like Taylor Swift and Pink.

Madonna’s friend told The Sun, “The countdown was well and truly on. Madonna had all her chips on one number, which was this tour. She was working overtime, but she clearly burnt herself out and people around her have been politely reminding her that she is not 45 any more, let alone 25. She needed to pace herself. Pushing herself so hard was extremely risky.”

Recently, Taylor Swift has been praised for her Eras Tour concerts because of exceptional performances and surprises. Pink has also been making headlines with her stunts during the concerts.

Is that the reason why Madonna has been pushing herself to a physical limit which has now taken a toll on her body? Another friend of the singer shared that people around her were worried about the physical strain that she was putting on her body and advised her to take it easy. The friend told The US Sun, “Many of us feel the constant remarks about her age have put pressure on her to compete, so we are relieved that she has been forced to take time out and put her health first. People were really worried about her.”

Reportedly, Madonna has been rehearsing for 12 hours a day for her Celebration Tour which was slated to begin on July 15, 2023.

