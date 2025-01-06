Why Was Marlon Brando 'Furious' And Stormed Out Of His Film On The Waterfront's Premiere? Actor's New Book Reveals

Marlon Brando’s performance in On The Waterfront earned him an Oscar, but surprisingly, he didn’t like his film’s Italian premiere and walked off in the middle of the screening. A book about the 1950s Italian film industry, written by an American couple living in Rome at the time, shared insights about Hollywood’s legendary angry young man.

According to the book, the actor was angry to learn that his voice had been dubbed by an Italian actor for the local version. His agent recalled Brando “staggering up” as if he’d had a heart attack and whispered to get him out of the theater. “I’m an actor, not a ventriloquist’s dummy… You feel like a goddam freak in a sideshow. Why didn’t somebody prepare me?” Brando said.

According to the book, the actor—who went to a nearby bar—was persistently asked to return to the theaters for the movie’s climax. He did return towards the end of the film and acknowledged the support and applause he received.

According to The Guardian, the couple Hank Kaufman and Gene Lerner moved to the city in 1953 and befriended stars. They passed away in 2012 and 2004, respectively, but their role as unsung movers and shakers of the industry is now being recognized.

The English translation of their memoir Hollywood on the Tiber will soon be released, while the Italian copy was published in 1982. Paul Cronin will publish the English translation of the treasured Italian book with Sticking Place Books as the publisher. Speaking to The Guardian, the publishing house has teased that the translated memoir is like “La Dolce Vita meets Call My."