Why Was Matthew Perry Skinner In Friends Season 3? A Look Back When Late Actor Explained

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Matthew Perry, renowned for his portrayal of the witty Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends, showcased his comedic prowess and became a beloved figure in television. Beyond his on-screen success, Perry grappled with a well-documented struggle with drug addiction, candidly sharing his journey to sobriety in his 2022 memoir.

Unfortunately, the actor's battle with addiction took a tragic turn, and he passed away at 54. Recently, an autopsy report revealed the cause as the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects cited as contributing factors. Matthew Perry's accidental death on October 28 left fans mourning the loss of a talented and resilient entertainer.

Why was Matthew Perry skinner in Friends Season 3?

Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away in October 2023, once disclosed that he couldn't bring himself to watch the sitcom, as seeing his portrayal served as a stark reminder of his battles with alcoholism and opioid addiction. He shared this personal revelation during an interview with podcaster Tom Power on CBC Radio in November 2022 while promoting his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Perry's candid acknowledgment added depth to the public's understanding of his challenging journey. He told Power, "I was taking 55 Vicodin a day. I weighed 128 pounds. I was on 'Friends,' getting watched by 30 million people, and that's why I can't watch the show. I was, like, brutally thin and being beaten down so badly by the disease."

In a candid interview with Diane Sawyer last October, Perry opened up about the profound extent of his battle with addiction. The actor disclosed attending 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, undergoing detox 65 times, and entering rehab on at least 15 occasions. He revealed that roughly half his life had been spent in treatment or sober-living homes, undergoing 14 surgeries along the way.

During the interview, Matthew Perry shared the impact of his struggles on his weight, providing a raw and unfiltered insight into the challenges he faced in his journey toward sobriety and overall well-being. He revealed, "I weighed 155 pounds, on my way to 128 pounds. I feel too sorry for that guy; he's going through too much, and it's me. And I remember that, and I didn't understand what was going on. But again, I'm sorry, and I'm so grateful to not be that anymore."

How did Matthew Perry die?

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, Perry passed away at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles residence. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call reporting a "medical emergency" at 4:07 p.m., as stated by a spokesperson to People .

An autopsy report obtained by the outlet in December disclosed that the actor's death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine. Additionally, drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (a medication for treating opioid use disorder) were listed as contributing factors, ultimately ruling his death accidental.

The investigation into the actor's untimely demise has now concluded, according to official statements from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, marking the case as "closed." The Los Angeles Police Department exclusively informed People that they have ceased further inquiry into the death of Friends alum Matthew Perry. The official closure of the case is also confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner on their website, denoting the end of the investigation into Perry's passing.

The autopsy said that Perry was "reportedly clean for 19 months" and he was on ketamine infusion therapy, with his latest treatment taking place just "one and a half weeks before" his death. Unfortunately, the coroner noted that "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.