Why was Melanie Lynskey heartbroken about losing touch with Kate Winslet? Here's what we know

New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that losing touch with English actress Kate Winslet was a "painful" and "heartbreaking" experience for her. Keep reading to know more about what the 45-year-old actress said, and the context behind it.

Melanie Lynskey was heartbroken after losing touch with Kate Winslet

Lynskey has spoken up about losing contact with Winslet, who was her co-star in the 1994 biographical psychological drama film Heavenly Creatures. During her recent appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, April 20, the 45-year-old Yellowjackets star opened up about drifting apart from Winslet.

Lynskey and Winslet, who played teenage girls Pauline Parker and Juliet Hulme in Heavenly Creatures, were friends before the latter's career changed trajectory post the 1997 superhit film Titanic. "When I lost touch with Kate, it was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I've had. It was so painful because it wasn't like anything happened, its just she became a gigantic international movie star and she didn't have a lot of time," Lynskey revealed.

Musing about the general course of life and how it affects relationships, she explained, "I wouldn't hear from her, you know, and it just sort of like gradually happened, and it happens in relationships. People kind of drift apart, but it was so painful for me." Previously, Lynskey told Time, "Our relationship was very intense; it was more intense than some love affairs that I have had in my life. We developed such a bond that for a long time we couldn't let it go."

"We would write each other letters and talk on the phone all the time. We were in constant contact for so long. Then around the time of Titanic her life got crazy because she became a superstar. I was staying with her right after she filmed that and then we totally lost touch at that time. I admire her so much though. She is so brilliant and so brave. I have literally seen everything she has done," she said about the 47-year-old award-winning actress.

Apart from Winslet, Lynskey also talked about an unnamed actor who broke off their friendship after filming, leaving her shocked. "I did this movie with this actor and when we were finished I said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm just so happy that I met you and we have this friendship. And she said, 'Yeah, I'm not friends with actors. I don't stay friends with actors.' And I was just like, 'What?' I was so shocked by it," she revealed.

Adding that she was very sensitive when she was young, Lynskey said, "We move on and this is just a couple of months of our life. I was always so injured by losing these great loves I was having. It got easier." She currently stars as Shauna Shipman in Yellowjackets 2.