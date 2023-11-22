Why was Melissa Barrera fired from Scream VII? Exploring alleged reason amid anti-Semitic row and Israel / Hamas tensions

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of antisemitism.

Spyglass Media has fired actress Melissa Barrera from the upcoming Scream VII which has stirred significant discussion, primarily due to her controversial comments on social media regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Sources, reportedly speaking to Deadline, suggest that Barrera's departure from the Spyglass Media production stems from posts on her Instagram stories that have been perceived as anti-Semitic.

Alleged anti-semitic posts spark firing

Melissa Barrera's Instagram stories, including statements such as "Palestine WILL be free" and comparisons between Gaza and concentration camps, have reportedly been viewed as anti-Semitic. Spyglass Media's decision to terminate her contract reflects a zero-tolerance stance against hate speech, as indicated in their official statement. “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she wrote in one post on Instagram stories. “Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Director's reaction and studio's stance

Scream VII director Christopher Landon expressed his sentiment on the matter, stating, "This is my statement: (Breaking herat emoji) Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make." Spyglass Media reiterated its unwavering stance against anti-Semitism and hate speech, emphasizing their commitment to a policy of zero tolerance. A spokesperson for Spyglass responded with the following statement, “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Impact on future plans and rroduction

With Melissa Barrera initially set to reprise her role as Sam Carpenter in Scream VII, the studio is expected to recalibrate its plans following her exit. Paramount, the theatrical distributor for the previous Scream movies, is anticipated to return for the new film, and developments are awaited as the production adjusts to the change.

Broader industry implications

Barrera's termination aligns with a broader trend as seen in the recent dropping of actor Susan Sarandon by talent agency UTA following her comments at a pro-Palestinian rally. The incidents reflect the industry's heightened sensitivity to expressions that may be construed as hate speech or anti-Semitic.

Melissa Barrera's departure from Scream VII underscores the complex intersection of social media expression, industry standards, and broader geopolitical tensions. As Spyglass Media takes a firm stance against hate speech, the incident prompts reflection on the industry's response to controversial remarks and its impact on individuals' professional trajectories.

