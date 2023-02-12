Why was Mischa Barton asked to ‘date’ Leonardo DiCaprio by her publicist Craig Schneider? DETAILS inside

Amidst the backlash faced by Leonardo DiCaprio for the rumors of dating Eden Polani, 19 year old model, people were reminded of the Mischa Barton’s interview about the Titanic actor in 2005.

Mischa Barton's interview about ‘dating’ Leonardo DiCaprio

During a 2005 interview with Harpers & Queen, Mischa Barton recalled that when she was 19 the actress publicist at the time, Craig Schneider had asked the actress to ‘date’ the Titanic actor after his breakup with supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

According to reports, Mischa Barton also revealed that when Craig and her saw Leonardo DiCaprio during the Malibu photo shoot, her publicist told the actress to sleep with the Titanic actor for the sake of her career.

To this, Barton replied that she had no interest in dating Leonardo DiCaprio, who was in 30s while she herself was 19 years old.

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently facing a lot of backlash on social media when photographs of the Oscar-winning actor surfaced while he was hanging out with Eden Polani, 19 year old model. Prior to this, Leonardo also became the target of condescending jokes on Twitter after photographs surfaced of him partying with 23 year old model Victoria Lamas.