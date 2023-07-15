Why was Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell 'frustrated' with Peggy Carter cameo in Doctor Strange? Find out

British-American actress Hayley Atwell is on a career-high with the release of her recent film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The spy action film co-starring Tom Cruise features the actress as Grace, a thief and a new ally to Ethan Hunt's character. The 41-year-old has previously played Captain Peggy Carter in the MCU and here's why she was frustrated with her cameo in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

Why was Hayley Atwell 'frustrated' with Peggy Carter cameo in Doctor Strange?

Atwell first played Peggy in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger and has made several appearances in Marvel Universe projects ever since. She portrayed the character in the 2021 animated series What If…? and then featured in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During a discussion on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress opened up and revealed why she found it "frustrating" to play in the Doctor Strange.

Talking about the slack the character received, the Captain America actress divulged, "I'm like, 'That wasn't my choice!' when she was like, 'I could do this all day' and then followed by she's immediately cut in half by a frisbee. And the audience being like, 'She can't do it all day. Apparently you can't, so, egg on your face.' That doesn't really serve Peggy very well."

She then talked about the animated series What If... where her character had a full arc. "I felt like I had much more to do in the What If...? animation series. I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth in effectively your pajamas and do an animation. It is great fun because you're focused on the voice as the instrument and your main performative tool." She added, "I love that in that they've been able to give her just more to do as Captain Carter."

Atwell concluded, "So, it felt like a frustrating moment in Strange. She had less to do than what she did before she had the shield." The actress also revealed that she went to shoot the film right after she wrapped up her part in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which was released in theatres on July 12, 2023. Because she was so used to doing stunts and being physically fit from her schedules on Mission Impossible, Atwell enjoyed all the action scenes in Doctor Strange and found them much easier to do.

