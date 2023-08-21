Why was Modern Family star Sarah Hyland called 'disrespectful' on Love Island? Find out

The Modern Family famed, Sarah Hyland, found herself in hot waters in the latest episode of Love Island. Now many might wonder the reason behind why the audience was left shell-shocked by the moment, as confrontations are as normal as day and night in the show. The surprise was that this time around, it wasn't a contestant that was called out, but rather the host of the show was called 'disrespectful' by a contestant. Here's what happened.

What led to this situation

In a striking twist, the red wedding episode in the show delivered one of the most tense and uncomfortable elimination in the show's history. Typically, the drama revolves around the islanders, but this time, host Sarah Hyland found herself entangled in the midst of it all. Tensions consistently run high whenever Hyland makes an appearance in the villa, signaling the possibility of a contestant's departure. As the host unveiled that Keenan Anunay had failed to get enough votes among the male contestants, one of the most uncomfortable moments in the 4 seasons of the show unfolded.

During the elimination proceedings, Vickala Gray, who had been coupled with requested to speak during the dumping. She explained, "I would like to voluntarily also leave. I feel like I found what I came here for and I’d like to leave with Keenan." Gray's decision to leave the villa was of her own accord, and this took Hyland by surprise. In order to ensure the contestant was sure about her decision, she asked, "Before you go anywhere, I just… I want to make sure that you’re absolutely happy with your decision," to which Vicky responded, "No regrets."

Sarah Hyland called disrespectful by Mike Starks

Islander Mike Starks interjected when he sensed a tone from Hyland that he found objectionable, and he addressed the show's host by saying, "Why are you saying it like that?" In shock the 32-year-old questioned if he was talking to her, saying, "Me?" Stark clarified, "Yes," he continued, "it sounded quite disrespectful." Once again the Modern Family actress was left speechless as she enquired, "I’m being disrespectful?" The islander affirmed his answer with, "Yeah." Clearly agitated Hyland decided to not fire back and ended the conversation, "Okay, then."

Meanwhile, as the night concluded, Starks became another islander who faced elimination from the show due to the public vote, turning the episode into what Hyland referred to as a "red wedding."

