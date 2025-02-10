Why Was Nick Jonas Cast As Luther in Prime Video’s You’re Cordially Invited? Nicholas Stoller Says: ‘Wanted A Sexy…’

Nick Jonas's brief appearance in You're Cordially Invited is one of the best highlights of the movie. Looking back at this casting decision, writer and director Nicholas Stoller revealed how this special feature came to fruition.

While conversing with Collider, the filmmaker was asked about how the idea of having one Jonas brother singing a Creed song came about in the movie. For the uninitiated, Jonas sings With Arms Wide Open in the movie.

Stoller answered by saying, "I knew I wanted a sexy pastor." He mentioned thinking that this was a hilarious idea, adding, "that there would be two pastors kind of representing the fight that Reese is having with her mom."

He revealed his initial plan to feature "just a hot pastor, like some actor," but then producer Jessica Elbaum and actor Will Ferrell, who personally knew the singer, ended up pitching his name to the director.

Stoller added, "They pitched him as a name, and I was like, 'If you can get Nick Jonas, that would be incredible.'" The filmmaker further stated that Jonas gave them a quick yes and came for a couple of days, taking time out from his "busy schedule."

Stoller called Jonas hilarious and said he "was so game." The filmmaker recalled nervously asking him a question.

He said, "At a certain moment, I went up to him, and I was kind of nervous. I was like, 'Do you mind if we dump water on you as if you've just gone off the dock?' And he was like, 'Oh, yeah, sure. Whatever you want.' He was totally game. He was awesome. Really funny."

The film – which stars Reese Witherspoon, Ferrell, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Celia Weston, and many more – is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.