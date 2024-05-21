Why was Not Dead Yet Canceled at ABC? Here Is All We Know So Far

ABC’s Not Dead Yet was not renewed for a third season. The show, which stars Gina Rodriguez, was among the handful of comedies airing on the network but couldn't make it to the next 2024-25 season. A decline in ratings and poor viewership led to Not Dead Yet’s demise on ABC’s roster of TV shows.

Not Dead Yet gets scrapped from ABC

Recent updates on ABC’s roster for the 2024-25 season did not include Not Dead Yet. The sitcom was discontinued after its second season. Created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson, Not Dead Yet averaged about 3.2 million viewers in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings and a 0.3 demo rating with Live+7 playback, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Regardless of the show’s unique plotline, it failed to soar higher in both demographic and viewership charts. As a result, the Season 2 finale that aired on April 24, became the series finale of Not Dead Yet.

Now, ABC's roster features only two comedies scheduled for the next broadcast season, Abbott Elementary, renewed for its fourth season, and The Conners, set to conclude after Season 7. However, the network has some comedy pilots lined up, like Shifting Gears and Forgive & Forget.

What was Not Dead Yet about?

The 2023 sitcom, Not Dead Yet, stood out from most comedies owing to its compelling storyline. Gina Rodgriguez stars as Nell Serrano, a journalist who lands a new gig writing obituaries as she tries to restart her career after abandoning it for a decade. Serrano possesses the unique ability to see and talk to dead people. Therefore, the show presents the character often engaging with the people she writes obituaries about.

Every episode chronicled the backstory of a new character, though deceased, whom Rodriguez’s Serrano was tasked to write an obituary for and delved into the different yet striking realities and lives lived.

Besides the humor, the 20th Television-produced sitcom also brought deep reflections, eye-opening life advice, and touching stories from the deceased people in the show. Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Joshua Banday, and Rick Glassman also co-star among others.

The series finale, which wasn’t anticipated, ended on a light cliffhanger where Bred Garrett’s Duncan Rhodes learns about Serrano’s peculiar ability and would have confronted her in the next season. The plot twist would introduce new changes and Serrano’s added struggles to keep her secret hidden from most. But guess we’ll never know.

Not Dead Yet was originally inspired by the novel, Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by author Alexandra Potter.

