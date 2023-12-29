Why was Oprah Winfrey not a part of new The Color Purple movie? Media mogul explains

The Color Purple which hit theaters on Christmas day is based on the classic 1985 movie of the same name starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg in leading roles.

While the original The Color Purple was a period drama film, the reprised version of the movie is a coming-of-age musical period drama starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks in lead roles.

Whoopie Goldberg who played Celie in the original film also has a landmark cameo in the film but Oprah Winfrey who played Sofia in the 1985 Stevan Spielberg directorial did not return as a cast member. She has however co-produced the 2023 rendition of the movie.

Oprah Winfrey discloses why she opted out of a cameo in The Color Purple

Oprah who played Sofia in The Color Purple in 1985 refused to do a cameo in the 2023 version of the film unlike her on-screen counterpart Whoopie Goldberg.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oprah who is co-producing the film revealed why she decided against her cameo in The Color Purple after giving it a second thought.

“[A Cameo] would've been good in the church scene, but I thought it would be distracting when Sofia is getting married that if the old original Sofia was just one of the people in the church,” Oprah said. Danielle Brooks takes on the role of Sofia in the 2023 iteration of The Color Purple.

Another reason that played a role in Oprah voting against her cameo was the spread of COVID at the time of the shooting. “They were shooting that in the middle of Georgia when COVID was [spreading]. Like, OK, well I ain’t sitting in the church all day anyway,” she said.

Whoopie Goldberg captivates the audience with her cameo in The Color Purple

The 2023 cut of The Color Purple features Whoopie Goldberg in a cameo role. Whoopie, who starred as Celie in the original film, takes on the role of a midwife in the latest version. The audience was left enchanted when Goldberg appeared on the theater screens in the early hours of the film when teenage Celie goes into labor. Whoopie Goldberg who plays the local midwife assists young Celie in childbirth.

The news of Whoopie Goldberg’s cameo was kept tightly under wraps. “We had to be stealthy about her involvement from the beginning. Only key crew were aware that Whoopi was playing the role,” Blitz Bazawule, the director of the film disclosed to Variety.

Oprah Winfrey, the co-producer of The Color Purple and Whoopie Goldberg’s 1985 costar appreciated Whoopi's cameo in the latest adaptation of the film. She described it as, “a wonderful Easter egg for audiences who have appreciated the film over the years, for the diehards, and a lovely homage to Whoopi.”

The Color Purple which hit the theater on Christmas Day is already on the path to be a box office success with an $18 million opening day, the second largest Christmas Day opening since Sherlock Holmes in 2009.

