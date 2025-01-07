Why Was Prince Andrew Reported to the Police? Fake Name Accusation Explained
Prince Andrew is facing a police complaint for allegedly using the pseudonym 'Andrew Inverness' to register a company in 2002. Here's everything you need to know.
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has been reported to the police for allegedly using a fake name to register a company. The complaint was submitted by Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, a group that campaigns against the monarchy.
Smith claims that the Duke used the pseudonym "Andrew Inverness" in 2002 when he set up Naples Gold Limited with sports retail tycoon Johan Eliasch.
Smith has now filed a formal complaint with Scotland Yard, accusing Prince Andrew of providing false information in documents filed to Companies House.
The name "Andrew Inverness" is believed to be linked to one of Prince Andrew's lesser-known titles, the Earl of Inverness, which he was given by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986.
According to Smith, while the alleged filing of false information might seem minor, it could be part of wider issues with fraud in business practices. Smith stated, “The royals appear to believe they can act with impunity,” and argued that Andrew should be held to high standards.
The Metropolitan Police are currently reviewing the complaint to determine whether further action is necessary. As of now, no formal charges have been made. Smith stated that even minor incidents like this should be taken seriously to uphold integrity within the system.
In addition to the fake name accusation, news has emerged that Prince Andrew's investment firm, Urramoor Limited, has applied for dissolution.
The company, which Prince Andrew had significant control over, has faced financial struggles and failed to make a profit in its nine years of operation. It was recently revealed that Urramoor received £210,000 in 2023 from an anonymous source, just as it was facing financial difficulties.
