Why was Prince Harry denied police protection in UK? Here's everything you need to know

Prince Harry is determined to go to great lengths to protect his family when they visit the United Kingdom, even after his initial request to fund his police security was denied. His lawyer presented arguments in a London court on Tuesday, challenging the government's decision and seeking permission for the Duke of Sussex to contest the denial.

U.K. attorney Shaheed Fatima, representing Prince Harry, argued that the government had overstepped its authority and that the denial was inconsistent with legislation allowing for the provision of special police services for payment. "Parliament has clearly decided that in principle, payment for policing is not inconsistent with the public interest," Fatima pointed out, according to The Associated Press.

However, Robert Palmer, the government's lawyer, countered that reimbursing police for security at special events was different from utilizing "police officers as private bodyguards for the wealthy." He maintained that the denial fell within the authority of the committee and set a policy position.

Prince Harry initially applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision that prevented him from personally paying for police protection in September 2021. However, his request was made before the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.

Prince Harry, who wishes to finance the security measures himself, currently relies on the U.S. security team for his family's protection. However, their jurisdiction does not extend abroad, nor do they have access to intelligence in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex expressed concerns about the safety of his young children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, nearly 2, during their visits to his home country without proper police security.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry highlighted the disparity in treatment, stating that other public figures facing inherent threat risks receive police protection at no cost to themselves. The goal for Prince Harry has always been to ensure the safety of his family while in the UK so that his children can connect with their heritage. During his last visit in July 2021, his security was compromised due to the absence of police protection, leading to concerns for his and his family's well-being.

This latest court appearance adds to the six cases Prince Harry has pending, all revolving around two key issues: his security and allegations of phone hacking and unlawful acquisition of personal information by British tabloids.

The judge is expected to make a ruling on Prince Harry's request at a later date. The outcome will have significant implications for the Duke's ability to provide adequate security for his family during their visits to the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Meghan Markle join Prince Harry as he prepares for his UK visit again? Here's what we know