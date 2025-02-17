Why Was Prince Harry Visibly Emotional During Invictus Games' Closing Ceremony? Learn Here

Prince Harry was recently not only intrigued but moved so much that he had to fight back tears. During the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a few words that, while inspiring many, made the royal family members emotional.

On February 16, 2025, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, the Liberal Party Leader began to explain how the Invictus Games were brought to life by the Duke of Sussex.

He then went on to address Prince Harry, stating, "You, you are the one who turned this incredible idea into a reality and as someone that you roped in early on in my time as Prime Minister, I can testify to the energy, the dedication, the commitment this man has to you and to this ideal."

Stressing how he had changed the lives of a lot of people, Justin Trudeau added that everyone, including him, owes the prince a “debt of gratitude.”

Following this, the crowd at the event stood up cheering as the royal personality was seen filled with emotions, throwing a simple thumbs up with tears in his eyes.

For those unaware, Trudeau and Harry were spotted spending time together during Sunday’s event at the Invictus Games. This was during the indoor rowing games, which was the seventh edition of the international adaptive sports tournament, in which wounded, injured and sick veterans took part.

Advertisement

Interestingly, even the tournament in question was founded by Prince Harry—who happens to be a former captain in the British Army—back in 2014. The Invictus Games ran in Canada from February 8 to February 16.

During his speech, the Canadian Prime Minister also congratulated the athletes. Justin Trudeau took to the stage during the start of the closing ceremony.