Why was Prince Harry’s SNL debut cancelled at the last minute? All you need to know

Following the footsteps of renowned celebrities like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian , The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry , almost hosted the popular sketch comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’. The Son of King Charles III, 38, is said to have been in discussions to make his debut on Saturday Night Live. However, the talks are said to have stopped at the final hurdle. Though it’s still not clear why his hosting event didn’t take place.

Saturday Night Live poked fun at the Royal Family

Created by Lorne Michaels, SNL is an American late-night sketch comedy. The show entertains its audiences with satire and comedy sketches. Over the decades, SNL has invited a variety of politicians and celebrities to the show.

Though comedians at SNL never leave a chance to take a jibe at the British family, the show has a history of making fun of them. Last Saturday night, the show joked about Prince Harry and the royal fam when Devan Walker and James Austin Johnson acted as ‘British Rappers’. Not just that, Fred Armisen has often been seen playing Late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the show.