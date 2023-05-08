Why was Prince Louis absent from King Charles III’s coronation concert? Find out

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis was nowhere to be seen at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7. The day prior at the Coronation ceremony, Prince Louis was seen alongside his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, the 5-year-old skipped the concert that saw attendance from as many as 20,000 people. Read on to find out why.

Why did Prince Louis skip King Charles III’s Coronation Concert?

While adorable pictures of Prince Louis from the much-talked-about Coronation Ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla have gone viral on social media, the little one was noticeably absent from the Coronation Concert last night that was organised at Windsor Castle. And now, the reason for the same has been revealed.

According to a commentator at the concert (via Entertainment Tonight), Prince Louis stayed away from the Coronation Concert because of his bedtime! Yes, that’s right.

The commentator said that “the concert began way past Louis’ bedtime, and his parents decided to keep him home.”

More on King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

King Charles III’s coronation concert was attended by 20,000 members, including invited guests and the common public, while millions across the globe streamed the event on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Sounds. The royal event took place on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle where Prince William and Kate Middleton reside. It is a beloved residence of the Royal Family, and the late Queen Elizabeth II spent her later years there.

BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said, "We are bringing the nation together for this once-in-a-generation occasion, broadcast exclusively across the BBC live from Windsor Castle. We have a world-class lineup of performers to look forward to for what promises to be a very special night of celebration and entertainment."

Performers at the royal event included the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Was Ed Sheeran snubbed from King Charles’ coronation concert? Singer REVEALS