Why was Rachel McAdams not 'excited' to attend the Mean Girls reunion?

Rachel McAdams recently shared why she didn't join the Black Friday Walmart commercial with her fellow Mean Girls cast members Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

Rachel McAdams revealed why she turned down Mean Girls reunion

In a chat with Variety, Rachel McAdams honestly admitted that “I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” she explained, I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.” However, she mentioned that the idea of a movie reunion would be "awesome."

Surprisingly, McAdams wasn't aware that her Mean Girls pals would be part of the commercial, and learning about it later might have changed her perspective. She told the outlet, “I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.” Although she loves the idea of reuniting with the Mean Girls crew, the lack of awareness about her co-stars' involvement influenced her decision not to participate.

In November, it was reported that McAdams, 45, simply didn't want to be part of the commercial, but the other original cast members enjoyed being together. They had a great time discussing motherhood, and not having McAdams there was considered a loss.

Latest updates on the Mean Girls cast

The original Mean Girls stars have taken on new roles as parents. Lindsay Lohan, 37, welcomed her first child, a son named Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas in July. Amanda Seyfried, 38, has a daughter named Nina, 6, and a son named Thomas, 3, with her husband Thomas Sadoski. Lacey Chabert, 41, is a mother to a 7-year-old daughter, Julia, with her husband David Nehdar. McAdams, also a mother of two, shares a 5-year-old son and a daughter born in 2020 with her longtime partner, Jamie Linden.

While McAdams opted out of the Mean Girls commercial, she almost returned for the upcoming Mean Girls musical film set to premiere in January 2024. She shared that she and Tina Fey explored various ideas but found it challenging to make everything work. Despite not being part of it, McAdams is excited about the direction the film took and can't wait to see the final result.

