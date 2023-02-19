Why was Richard Gere hospitalized in Mexico?

Richard Gere was recently hospitalized while he was vacationing in Mexico with his family. The Pretty Woman actor, 73 reportedly had a severe cough when he arrived in Mexico. After being unwell for quite a few days, he was finally hospitalized, where they diagnosed him with pneumonia. Richard Gere has now been discharged, after spending one night in the hospital. Continue reading to find out more.

Richard Gere visited Mexico with his family to celebrate the 40 th birthday of his wife Alejandra Silva . If reports by TMZ are to be believed, the actor was suffering from a cough prior to his visit. However, his health reportedly deteriorated and he felt the need to seek medical attention. He was then reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer when he checked himself into a hospital near his vacation home in Nuevo Vallarta. The Officer And A Gentleman actor apparently spent one night in the hospital where he received medical care for his diagnosis. The actor was reportedly prescribed antibiotics to recover.

Richard Gere’s wife shares update on their health

Richard Gere’s wife Alejandra recently took to her Instagram space on her birthday and shared a rare post featuring herself with her two children. The three of them could be seen walking on a beach. In the caption she wrote, “Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love (red heart emoji) I give it all back to you! (star emoji) #happybirthday #happy40.”

Silva, who is a Spanish publicist by profession, married Gere in 2018 on his huge ranch in upstate New York. The duo had been reportedly family friends since long. The couple welcomed two sons together – Alexander, who is four years old. Their younger son is 2 years old and his name has not been made public yet.