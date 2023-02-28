Why was Selena Gomez ‘ashamed’ of her decisions after Wizards of Waverly Place? Find out

Selena Gomez recently made a guest appearance on the latest podcast episode of Wizards of Waverly Pod by former co-stars David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone. Gomez got candid about her time playing the role of Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place. The 30-year-old singer said that "I felt like I was the happiest I'd been in my whole life" while being a part of this popular Disney show.

Selena Gomez says that her time on the Wizards of Waverly Place was ‘really pure time’ where she was happiest because of the different kind of attention on her. The singer says that she was really grateful for her time on the show and felt ‘most comfortable’ while playing the role of Alex Russo.

Gomez said on the podcast that she bonded with everyone on the show and felt safe with her co-stars which was usually hard. The singer continued that she ended up with everyone that she needed in life who genuinely loved her. She continues, ‘The unconditional trust and bond we had, I miss so much’. There were no egos on set, unlike the other shows that she filmed.

During the Wizards of Waverly Pod she also said that not staying in touch with her former co-stars after the show ended was one of the biggest mistakes that she made in life. The singer says that this might be because she felt ashamed of some of the decisions that she made after the show. Gomez didn’t want to cast Wizards of Waverly Place to see the state that she was in and she didn’t want to let them down. Selena was sure that they would have told her the truth and she was terrified of that.

To this Jennifer Stone said that she appreciated Gomez saying that because there were several times that the former thought about why their friendship ended. 'Did we stop being friends because I didn't tell her what she wanted to hear?’

Selena Gomez currently stars in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in Building and is the founder of the beauty brand Rare Beauty.