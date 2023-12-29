Why was Steve Burton fired from General Hospital? Exploring the expulsion as the actor finalizes divorce from his wife Sheree

Longtime General Hospital star Steve Burton was fired from the soap opera after he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19, which is a mandate for all actors on the show. Burton, a fan favorite, had been a staple on the soap since 1992 as the character Jason Morgan with the exception of a brief hiatus from 2013 to 2017 when he had a multi-year arc on The Young and the Restless. The actor himself confirmed his departure on Instagram.

Why was Steve Burton fired from General Hospital?

Steve Burton who played Jason Morgan in General Hospital for more than 2,200 episodes for the past 30 years revealed in November 2021 that he had been fired from the iconic ABC soap opera for failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” Burton said in a video he posted on his Instagram account. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don't think anybody should lose their livelihood over this,” he added.

Burton continued and thanked his fans and his General Hospital cast mates. “I'll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital,” he said. “I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you.” He also said that he didn't completely close the door on General Hospital and hoped one day he could return and play the character again. “Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor. And if not I'm going to take this amazing experience, move forward, and be forever grateful,” he said.

After Burton’s post on Instagram, ABC confirmed that his departure was because of his non-compliance with the show’s vaccine mandate.

What is the reason behind Steve Burton and Sheree’s divorce?

Steve Burton and his ex-wife, Sheree are officially divorced after a brief controversy over their relationship. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Burton revealed that he’s okay with the terms of the divorce including joint legal and physical custody of their minor children.

According to the reports, Burton is required to pay Sheree $12,500 per month in child support for their minor children, son Jack and daughter Brooklyn, until April 2024. He is also set to pay $10,000 per month. It is also confirmed that Sheree will receive $50,000 as retroactive support.

Reports confirm that Steve listed their official date of separation as March 1, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. Sheree was pregnant during the filing, but Steve confirmed that the child was not his. “I wanted to clear something up,” the former General Hospital actor wrote in an Instagram story, adding, “Sheree and I are separated.” He continued, “She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate your privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Sheree never publicly addressed their divorce nor Steve’s claims about her pregnancy. The fitness instructor gave birth to her fourth baby, daughter Izabella, in February. “Some things I’ve realized with having my 4th baby in my 40s. I know how fast it goes by. I don’t sweat the small stuff, and I do my best to be present with all my children and live in the moment. I know I’m far from perfect but my kids know they’re loved and ultimately that’s really all that matters,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Sheree is currently 30 weeks pregnant with her fifth baby, whose father has not been publicly shared. “Current status…unexpectedly expecting my 5th baby making that 4 girls and 1 boy. If you would have told me I was going to have 5 kids with 2 of them being born in my 40s I would have laughed and said you were crazy but God has a plan, and here I am and I couldn’t be happier or more grateful for my life and the people in it,” she wrote via Instagram in October.

She continued, “These past 2+ years have been quite an experience and I’ve learned so much about myself. I realized that I’m much stronger than I ever could have imagined and that change is a must for growth.”