Why Was Steve Carell Reluctant On Returning For The Office Finale? Jenna Fischer Explains In Latest Podcast

Steve Carell did sell The Office better than he did the papers at Dunder Mifflin. However, his surprising cameo was almost about to be just a dream.

In the recent episode of the Office Ladies podcast, Carell’s co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey opened up about how he had to be convinced to return for a finale of The Office.

For those unaware, Fischer played the role of Pam Beesley, while Kinsey was seen in the role of Angela Martin.

They first divulged that it was the idea of Greg Daniels, the creator of the series, to have Carell back for one last time, for which he had asked the actor “pretty early in season 9."

However, the actor was “reluctant,” Fischer added. “He felt like Michael's story had really ended. He didn't want to open it back up again, and he especially did not wanna come back after two years,” she continued on the October 30 episode, adding that Steve Carell didn't want the finale to be about him.

Per Fischer, The 40-Year-Old Virgin actor felt that his character of Michael Scott had already had a perfect ending and that the finale was everybody else’s ending, which the actor “didn't wanna overshadow.”

However, Daniels ultimately convinced Carell to be on the show. The Despicable Me voice-over artist was seen in May 2013, reprising his role for the season 9 series finale, appearing as the best man at Dwight Schrute, who was played by Rainn Wilson and Angela Martin’s wedding.

While talking Carell into the finale, the creator had told him his idea that the final episode would be about Dwight and Angela's wedding.

As heard in the podcast, Carell’s appearance was kept a secret from everyone, even the actors and the NBC network. Per Kinsey, it was the set PA who had told her that Steve was on the set, and while she was shocked, she saw him “sitting in hair and makeup."

According to Fischer, Carell had signed a secret contract that kept him from spoiling his return. A scene without him was filmed, while the executives didn't see the actual finale until the day before it aired.

As Fischer said, Daniels was afraid that NBC would make promos of the final episode and spoil Carell’s return.

Steve Carell played Michael Scott for seven seasons until 2011.

