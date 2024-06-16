Why Was Stevie Nicks’ Hersheypark Stadium Show Postponed? Explored

Popular star Stevie Nicks' concert scheduled for Saturday evening at Hersheypark Stadium was canceled less than two hours before the show began due to illness in the band. They announced the news through a Facebook page. “Please hold on to your tickets,” the post read, noting a new date soon. Doors to the venue were scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m., but the notice came at 5:29 p.m.

Meanwhile, according to abc27 News, 511PA showed traffic disruptions along Routes 39 and 422 and Sand Beach Road as of 6 p.m. as thousands of cars were making their way through the traffic on Hersheypark Drive to reach the Hersheypark Stadium for the concert around 6 p.m. on June 15. Unfortunately, it was around that time that the statement about deferring the show was made.

Fans were disappointed with the last-minute announcement

An update about the cancellation was made to the Hersheypark Stadium Facebook page, as well as an update to the Hershey Entertainment website, after which several fans took to the comments on the Facebook post to vent their frustrations.

“Super cool that I spent $600 and drove 2 hours for them to cancel/postpone and find out 30 minutes before the show as I’m trying to find parking,” one comment read. Another user said, “Drove 8 hours for this show and saw the cancellation notice as we were pulling in. What a waste.”

Advertisement

Other comments shared similar instances of hotel rooms, miles traveled, and the dissatisfaction of finding out only after reaching the parking lot that the show was canceled—until further announcement.

A few fans were supportive amidst the chaos

While the last-minute announcement of the cancellation caused significant chaos and frustration among attendees on their way to the venue, many others, though disappointed, defended those who made the difficult decision to postpone the concert.

“I understand people being frustrated, especially those that traveled far and paid for rooms and all,” said one comment, adding, “But you can’t plan when someone has a heart attack, or a stroke, or some major medical emergency. I don’t know the specifics, of course, but Stevie is a consummate professional who wouldn’t do this on a whim.”

Stevie Nicks is currently touring across five countries and has nine upcoming concerts.

ALSO READ: Anyone But You 2: Will There Be A Sequel to Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell Starrer? Here’s What The Stars Say

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say